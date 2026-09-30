Trump’s Illegal Campaign Ad and Senate Races to Watch

On Coffee with Contrarians, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen chatted with Adrienne Elrod, a Democratic political strategist.

The trio talked about Trump’s latest commercial, which not only could be the world’s worst campaign ad, but also possibly violates the Hatch Act, and the key Senate races they’re tracking ahead of the November midterms.

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