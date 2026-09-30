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Trump’s Illegal Campaign Ad and Senate Races to Watch
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Trump’s Illegal Campaign Ad and Senate Races to Watch

Democratic political strategist Adrienne Elrod shares why Dems’ senate chances are even stronger than they appear.
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Adrienne Elrod

On Coffee with Contrarians, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen chatted with Adrienne Elrod, a Democratic political strategist.

The trio talked about Trump’s latest commercial, which not only could be the world’s worst campaign ad, but also possibly violates the Hatch Act, and the key Senate races they’re tracking ahead of the November midterms.

You can join Coffee with Contrarians live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM Eastern time.

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