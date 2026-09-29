The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
‘Third-Country Removals’ Leave Immigrants Facing Unknown Futures
0:00
-23:49

‘Third-Country Removals’ Leave Immigrants Facing Unknown Futures

Sarah Mehta of the ACLU explains how the Trump Administration deports immigrants to countries where they have no ties, exposing them to persecution or violence
The Contrarian's avatar
Tim Dickinson's avatar
The Contrarian and Tim Dickinson

Senior editor Tim Dickinson chatted with Sarah Mehta, immigration policy expert and the deputy director of policy and government affairs for the ACLU Equality Division.

They discussed the Trump Administration’s practice of deporting vulnerable asylum seekers to third countries — where they have no cultural ties, no right to long term residence, and could be subject to abuse, or worse, illegally sent back to the home countries from which they fled.

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture