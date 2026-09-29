‘Third-Country Removals’ Leave Immigrants Facing Unknown Futures

Senior editor Tim Dickinson chatted with Sarah Mehta, immigration policy expert and the deputy director of policy and government affairs for the ACLU Equality Division.
They discussed the Trump Administration’s practice of deporting vulnerable asylum seekers to third countries — where they have no cultural ties, no right to long term residence, and could be subject to abuse, or worse, illegally sent back to the home countries from which they fled.
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