The Three Keys to the Midterms: Affordability, Affordability, Affordability

Contrarian senior editor Tim Dickinson got the chance to sit down with three House candidates who are all fighting to flip swing districts across the Midwest: Jake Johnson in Minnesota, Christina Hines in Michigan and Mitchell Berman in Wisconsin.

They share strong lived experience in their communities — as a teacher, a prosecutor, and a nurse — that informs their platforms to fight for working class Americans ignored by the Trump administration.

We talked about their backstories, why they’re running, what makes their districts unique, and the drumbeat of this election: affordability, affordability, affordability.