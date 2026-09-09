Protect Voting Rights, Protect Democracy on October 17th

Contrarian senior editor Tim Dickinson caught up with Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible. Its No Kings events have opposed the Trump Administration’s abuses of power through mass peaceful protest and mobilization efforts, driving millions to show up for the Trump resistance, and now they have their focus on getting out the vote.

He gave us a sneak peak at the next big No Kings action for October 17 — a nationwide early voting campaign to boost early turnout and build resistance against a possible authoritarian takeover of the midterm elections.