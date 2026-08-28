The Legacy of the March on Washington

On the Tea with April Ryan, April chatted with LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund.
They talked about the bigger meaning of Friday’s March on Washington, the importance of mobilizing Black voters ahead of the midterms, and why the battle for economic and racial justice are intertwined.
You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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