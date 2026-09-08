‘The Economy Is Doing Well, Except for Most of the People in It’

On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein answered your economics questions with Kyla Scanlon.

She’s a contributing columnist for the New York Times opinion page and Foreign Policy, runs her own economics substack which is one of our favorite reads, and is currently working on her second book.

They talked about the recent jobs report, whether gas prices will ever come down, and the current state of the vibes-cession

You can join Let’s do Lunch with Jared and other renowned economic analysts every other Tuesday at Noon eastern at ContrarianNews.org