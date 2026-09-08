The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
‘The Economy Is Doing Well, Except for Most of the People in It’
0:00
-36:21

‘The Economy Is Doing Well, Except for Most of the People in It’

Economics columnist Kyla Scanlon breaks down the current state of the ‘vibecession.’
The Contrarian's avatar
Jared Bernstein's avatar
kyla scanlon's avatar
The Contrarian, Jared Bernstein, and kyla scanlon

On this week’s Let’s Do Lunch, economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein answered your economics questions with Kyla Scanlon.

She’s a contributing columnist for the New York Times opinion page and Foreign Policy, runs her own economics substack which is one of our favorite reads, and is currently working on her second book.

They talked about the recent jobs report, whether gas prices will ever come down, and the current state of the vibes-cession

You can join Let’s do Lunch with Jared and other renowned economic analysts every other Tuesday at Noon eastern at ContrarianNews.org

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture