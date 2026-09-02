How Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Is Standing Up for Maine

Contrarian Senior Editor Tim Dickinson sat down with Troy Jackson. He’s running for Senate in Maine against faux Republican moderate Susan Collins, who perpetually voices concern about Trump’s agenda, and then quietly enables it.

Troy Jackson may be new to the Maine Senate race, you might remember he got the nomination after Graham Platner was forced out, but he’s been fighting for everyday people for decades. He’s a former logger, and previous president of the Maine State Senate.

The two talked about how Trump’s failed tariffs and Iran War are costing Mainers, and why Maine’s next senator needs to target affordability and Medicare for All.