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Rep. Angie Nixon Talks McConnell’s Whereabouts, Haitians Losing TPS Status
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Rep. Angie Nixon Talks McConnell’s Whereabouts, Haitians Losing TPS Status

Angie is running for Senate in Florida in the Midterms against MAGA-endorsed Senator Ashley Moody.
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On the Tea with April Ryan, April chatted with Florida State Representative Angie Nixon. Angie is running for U.S. Senate in the Midterms against MAGA-endorsed Senator Ashley Moody.

They discussed seeking justice for Pierre Damas Bel and Haitians who’ve lost legal residency protections under TPS, and Rep. Nixon’s history of fighting Florida’s attempts at undemocratic redistricting through protest.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET at ContrarianNews.org

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