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Which Midterm Governor Races Could Decide the 2028 Election?
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Which Midterm Governor Races Could Decide the 2028 Election?

Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and political strategist Ben Wikler discuss the impacts of the midterms
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Ben Wikler

On Coffee with Contrarians, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen chatted with Ben Wikler, a political organizer and the former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

The trio discussed yet another Trump legal L this week: a federal judge’s block on his press ban against MS NOW, POLITICO, and CNN. Then, they dived into all things midterms, Ben’s top races to watch in November and how communities can stand up to corporate tax breaks for data centers at the ballot box.

You can join Coffee With Contrarians, live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM Eastern time.

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