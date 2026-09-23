Trump’s Threats to Iran and the Upcoming Trump/Xi Meeting

On Coffee with Contrarians earlier today, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen chatted with Tom Malinowski, Former New Jersey Congressman, speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, and diplomat in the Obama administration.

This week is the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, putting foreign policy at the forefront of today’s news. The trio reacted to Trump’s antagonistic address to allies at the UN General Assembly, particularly his possible threat against Iran, and his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. They also tackled the escalating costs from the Iran War and why we should make a plan to vote early in the midterms.

You can join Coffee With Contrarians. Live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM Eastern time.