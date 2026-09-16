SCOTUS Protects Mail-In Voting, but the Fight Isn't Over

On the Tea with April Ryan, April chatted with vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey. Vote.org helped 8.3 million people vote in 2024 and lets voters check their registration status, find polling locations, and see what’s on the ballot.

April and Andrea talked about the importance of making a concrete plan — and even backup plan — to vote, why 18 year olds are registering to vote in droves, and a recent Supreme Court decision protecting mail-in voting from federal limits.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.