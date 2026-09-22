When Will Diesel Prices and Interest Rates Stop Rising?

On Let’s Do Lunch, economist and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Jared Bernstein answered your burning economics questions with Ernie Tedeschi, Chief Economist at Stripe. Tedeschi is the former Director of Economics at Yale’s Budget Lab, and Former Chief Economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisors under President Joe Biden.

The two discussed how the constantly increasing diesel prices, which just hit a new high, are rippling through the economy. They also consider how tariffs may affect midterm outcomes and unpack the reality behind rising interest rates.

You can join Let’s Do Lunch with Jared every other Tuesday at Noon eastern.