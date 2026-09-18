‘Not Trump’ is Not Enough to Win the Midterms

A special edition of the Tea with April Ryan, April took a trip to the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference in DC and chatted with Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) and Rep. Angie Nixon (D-FL) from the Convention Center.

She also had the chance to sit down with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to discuss the upcoming midterms and what he wants to see Democrats fight for if they take over Congress.

You can join The Tea with April Ryan, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.