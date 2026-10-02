Two Congressional Candidates Fighting for Affordability and Against Corruption

Contrarian senior editor Tim Dickinson spoke with two candidates hoping to flip tough House seats in the November midterms, Bob Brooks in Pennsylvania and Chaz Molder in Tennessee.

Brooks is a firefighter and union leader in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. He brings a working class perspective that’s a big contrast to incumbent Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie.

And Chaz Molder is no stranger to winning tough races. He’s served two terms as mayor of Columbia, Tennessee, a region that has consistently voted for Trump.

Tim and Chaz talked about the pushback against data centers in rural communities and why affordability remains the most important issue in this election.