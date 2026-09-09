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KnockKnockGreenpeace
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YES to The Uprising. Sounds right up my alley. But I will never watch anything about Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, or any of the stunted tech bros--or Melania Trump, for that matter, Mr. Bezos. Thanks, Meredith, for the hints about what to watch and what to avoid!

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