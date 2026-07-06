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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
1hEdited

At lease one founder raised the very points you mention. That founder was Franklin.

He had a famous quote when a woman asked him, at the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention something to the effect of:

"Professor Franklin, what have you given us -- a monarchy or a republic"

To which Franklin famously replied "A Republic--- if you can keep it"

A lesser known Franklin quote went to the effect that:

Our incoming President is a man of great integrity. We have no guarantee that future Presidents will be of similar integrity.

I take that to mean that the government will only be as good as the people who serve as officers in the future, and there's no way to assure that a thief or a traitor will not fill those offices.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
1h

Gotta love it. Satire is a superpower. And thanks for reminding us that we are all responsible for continuing the work of the moral and social geniuses responsible for furthering human progress. I wish that concept were engraved on each and every monument erected to anything, anywhere.

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