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Pat Butler
Apr 11, 2025

Please write an article following this concern published in The Atlantic by Phillip Atiba Solomon (formerly Goff) the chair and Carl I. Hovland Professor of African American Studies and Professor of Psychology at Yale University. He is a co-founder and the CEO of the Center for Policing Equity.

"(i)t is no wonder that scientists are considering leaving for counties with less adversarial approaches to education; some countries are actively recruiting U.S. scholars, and some scholars (including personal friends and colleagues) are proclaiming loudly that the political climate in the U.S. is the reason they are leaving prestigious jobs—and the country. These threats to the stature of U.S. higher education are accelerated when the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, a prestigious independent organization that advises on scientific policy, is accused of revising pending reports to remove such terms as health equity and marginalized populations, replacing them with vague language, according to a letter signed by 100 of the group’s own members. NASEM’s editing foreshadowed the case of Columbia University, which was recently told that it must put Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies under receivership—punishing faculty by stripping them of their ability to govern themselves—before it is even allowed to discuss the restoration of $400 million in federal grants. This demand to meddle in the governance of a private university is made more disturbing by the university’s recent capitulation to the administration’s demands at a speed that was startling for many faculty at Columbia and beyond."

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Christine's avatar
Christine
Apr 11, 2025

What an I say…..God didn’t save him Satan did because he is so good at doing the devil’s work.

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