Happy Friday, Contrarians! We send you into the weekend with a fascinating analysis of how Shirley Chisholm was framed (literally); cultural recommendations; inspiring young golfers; The Democracy Index & Democracy Movement; comics; coq au vin; Henry (who practices paw while his dad practices law); and a rousing tribute to the bravery of The Associated Press. In other words, don’t let your phone’s notifications dictate your mood. Though this is a grim moment, be a contrarian by not giving into despair. Let yourself appreciate the hope, creativity, and heroics that are also at play in your world. Do so knowing that such behavior is an act of joyful, patriotic opposition.

Split Screen: Shirley Chisholm, cropped out of history Azza Cohen · April 11, 2025 In 1972, U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm (D-N.Y.) made history as the first Black woman to run for a major party's presidential nomination. Her candidacy represented a pivotal moment in American politics. Close your eyes and picture her. Do you see her alone at a podium or commanding a crowd? If you've struggled to recall such images, there's a reason. Read full story

First Tee: What Golf Means to Us julia payne · April 11, 2025 Featuring testimonies from Daryn Dickens and Myles Manor to help us celebrate The Masters.



First Tee–Greater Washington, DC, one of 150 chapters across the U.S. whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through golf. Read full story

The Democracy Index Joshua Kolb, Joyce Vance , and 2 others · April 11, 2025 Each week of this new Trump administration is a fresh onslaught against democracy, full of new measures damaging lives, institutions, public services, and civic life. It is a constant deluge that leaves people feeling overwhelmed and barely able to keep up. Read full story

Tom the Dancing Bug Ruben Bolling · April 11, 2025 Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here; Join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive here; and here is the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about the new book, “It’s the Great Storm, Tom the Dancing Bug!" Read full story

Coq au Vin Blanc Jamie Schler · April 11, 2025 “Give me books, French wine, fruit, fine weather and a little music played out of doors by somebody I do not know.”—John Keats Read full story

Pet of the week Renato Mariotti · April 11, 2025 We take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we enjoy sharing The Contrarian Pet of the Week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Today, on this special National Pet Day, we are delighted to introduce you to our latest furry honoree: Henry! Read full story

In case you missed it this morning, enjoy Jen Rubin’s pick for this week’s Undaunted Figure of the Week. Thank you to the Associated Press for your courage and resolve.