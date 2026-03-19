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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
6h

The common denominator: powerful men.

Not trans men, not drag queens, not immigrants. Just men.

Most women can relate.

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Kathi Miller's avatar
Kathi Miller
6h

I met Ms Huerta and her daughter in 2017. She was speaking on a charter cruise I was on. Powerful woman. And she has done what other powerful women have done. Share her secrets to help other women. What a burden she must have carried for many, many years. And what courage she has to speak up now.

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