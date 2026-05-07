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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

Jane Fonda's obituary is beautiful.

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Irena's avatar
Irena
2h

I wish there had been more emphasis on his conservation efforts and his philanthropy.

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