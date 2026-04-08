Are We Headed Towards A Modern Day Crusade?

America’s Secretary of Defense dreams of a modern day crusade. Yes, those crusades of the Middle Ages, where Christians would charge into a town and slaughter its Muslim population. Hegseth is hell-bent on turning this dream into reality.

But why? Where is this coming from? What level of influence is Christian Nationalism having on our government officials. Thankfully, Robert P. Jones, President of the Public Religion Research Institute, joins Jen to explain it all. The two discuss Hegseth’s religiously charged tattoos, Trump’s refrigerator-magnet theology, the Democrats’ confirmation hearing fumble, and so much more.

Robert P. Jones is the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and New York Times bestselling author. He holds a Ph.D. in religion from Emory University, an M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a B.S. in computing science and mathematics from Mississippi College.