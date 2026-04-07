Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002325"Remember, I'm the President of Peace"The ContrarianApr 07, 20262325ShareThis peace president is making some clear genocidal threats against the Iranian people. This cannot stand.Join the Contrarian community to support bold journalism & help fund critical lawsuits to fight Trump.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsNo Farms, No Food5 hrs ago • The Contrarian and April RyanWhy Michigan vs. UConn is the Ultimate College Basketball FinalApr 6 • The Contrarian, Pablo Torre, and Jennifer RubinWhich Cabinet Member is Next on The Chopping Block?Apr 6 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinDon't Forget About Minnesota Apr 6 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and ABCTrump Threatening War Crimes on Easter Sunday Apr 6 • The Contrarian, Neera Tanden, and Jennifer RubinThe Bondi BreakupApr 3 • The ContrarianPam Bondi's Firing Is Not EnoughApr 3 • The Contrarian and Andrew Weissmann