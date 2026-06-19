Who's Afraid of the American Voter? Republicans, Apparently.

Are our votes really being counted? How do we flush corruption out of the American political system? And: Is Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) running for President in 2028?

Senator Booker joins April Ryan to assure Americans that, yes, our votes are counted and powerful, which is why Republicans are working so hard to restrict voting rights. The two also discuss rampant government corruption, the significance of Juneteenth, and Donald Trump’s surrender in Iran.

April also challenges the senator to a lightning interview round in which he answers some burning questions, including future presidential plans? Tune in to find out!

​Senator Cory Booker has served in the Senate since 2013. Booker is the first African-American U.S. senator from New Jersey and a graduate of Yale Law School. He was formally the mayor of Newark and is a staunch advocate for voting rights, judicial reform, and equality.