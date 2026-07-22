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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

I wonder how the orange convicted felon gets to lower his testosterone level, since it is doubtful such a continuously high number is healthy. I'm sure Melania is not going to let him touch her.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Hegseth is a nitwit. Lower level T in a male of any age is not necessarily indicative of a major issue. Androgen receptor number varies among males. Those who have lower numbers of receptors make actually make less testosterone that is actually more potent than some who make higher levels. A blood test result does not always tell the whole story. In fact, some medications actually block testosterone receptors making them far less active.

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