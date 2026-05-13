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Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

Approving flavored vapes is like approving Camel cigarette commercials. Setting up mom.gov with links to Christian Nationalist websites is a violation of the separation of church and state, which I'm sure the six Christian Nationalists on the Supreme Court will approve of if this violation ever gets to court.

As far as Melania is concerned, Melania should be investigated for how she received an Einstein visa and eventual citizenship.

Finally, Alito continues to extent the stay of the 5th Circuit. He's hoping the FDA will issue its report so the six Christian Nationalists on the Supreme Court won't have to take the case and they can say: see the FDA has reversed its decision, so the 5th Circuit was correct in its decision. Unfortunately for Alito, the GOP has said the FDA report can't be released until after the election or we're really screwed.

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
1h

Under His Eye.

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