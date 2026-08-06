Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Celebrate and Defend Voting Rights

The League of Women Voters is hosting a day of “civic action” on Saturday, August 8, to honor the anniversary of the passage of the Civil Right Act of 1965. Billed as “Unite & Rise for Voting Rights,” the action is focused on “increasing voter engagement, turnout, and education” particularly among young voters. There are five “anchor events” – in Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and San Francisco – and dozens more across the country. Find one close to you using this map. To learn more, watch a virtual pep rally at the group’s homepage, or check out the day’s organizer toolkit.

If you’re interested in learning more about the history of the Voting Rights Act, the Legal Defense Fund has an excellent timeline. LDF is also promoting the passage of state-level voting rights acts to counteract the evisceration of the national VRA by the reactionaries on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Become a Poll Worker

American elections work because civic-minded citizens step up at the local level. August 11 is National Poll Worker Day — a push by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to recruit Americans to fill these vital roles. Check out the EAC’s recruiting toolkit and the state-by-state requirements for the work. Visit the National Association of Secretaries of State to find out how you can become a poll worker. Or check out the signup tool at PowerThePolls.org,

Say No to the Big Bend Border Wall

The Department of Homeland Security has waived environmental regulations to fast-track the construction of border barriers and access roads through Texas’ Big Bend region, including parts of Big Bend National Park. Local officials, business owners, and conservationists warn the $1.7 billion project would permanently damage fragile ecosystems, disrupt wildlife corridors, threaten the region’s tourism economy, and restrict access to one of Texas’ most treasured public landscapes. The No Big Bend Wall is coalition is working to protect the Big Bend region through public education and efforts to preserve the area’s environmental, cultural, and economic resources. Find call scripts and sample letters to contact representatives, shareable resources, and a petition on their website.

Help Turn the South Blue

Created in response to Louisiana v. Callais — the Supreme Court decision that gave right-wing Southern state legislatures a green light to eliminate majority-minority congressional districts through redistricting — Y’AllVote is building a network of local, progressive influencers and content creators with the ambitious aim of flipping Southern statehouses blue. Founded by Amanda Nelson (who recently joined April Ryan on The Tea), Anna Ruderman, and Kate Compton Barr, Y’AllVote now counts more than 500 creators, with more than 15 million collective followers, who seek to “drive attention and donors to state legislative races.” Check out the group’s messaging and daily calls to action on Instagram and support their work at yallvote.org.

Tell the FDA: Keep Our Food Safe

Cyclospora infections have surged this summer, with confirmed cases reported in 45 states. The illness, brought on by consuming contaminated food, is best known for causing explosive diarrhea, and has been linked to two deaths in Michigan. The outbreak is reigniting concerns about the tracking and containment of foodborne illnesses. Last year, the Trump administration made the surveillance of cyclospora optional through FoodNet, a collaboration of federal and state health departments, which had tracked the parasite since 1997. Sign MoveOn’s petition urging the Trump administration to restore mandatory cyclospora surveillance and strengthen the nation’s ability to detect and respond to future foodborne outbreaks.

Watch for ICE at Airports

Roundups of immigrants at airports continue to expose ICE’s cruelty and outright incompetence. With a new focus on grabbing immigrants at domestic flight gates, ICE is allegedly receiving tips from TSA on targets for detention. Now, immigrants in legal grey areas — including people whose visas have technically expired but who are awaiting green cards or even have work permits — are at risk. If you or someone you love may be exposed to these sweeps, there are protective steps you can take, including investigating whether the feds have initiated an “order of removal.” Look through the resources offered by Acacia Center for Justice, a non-profit that provides legal defense and assistance for immigrants. The ACLU also offers a know your rights guide for travelers at airports, as does the National Immigration Law Center.

Fight Flock Surveillance

Controversy is growing around a huge web of AI-powered cameras installed along the nation’s roadways in recent years. Automated licence plate readers (ALPRs) can identify your vehicle, track your location, and share that data with potentially thousands of law enforcement agencies. The largest network is run by Flock, a company already out of favor with the public, which is back in the news amid reporting that at least 50 police officers used Flock cameras to stalk women.

Check out the ACLU’s toolkit to “Fight Creepy ALPR Cameras” and the activist group DeFlock, which offers resources to report ALPR locations, view a map of cameras in your area, and sign up for a National Week of Action August 16 to 22.

Prep for a New ‘March on Washington’

Set your calendars for a new March on Washington on August 28. Sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and a coalition of civil rights groups, marchers will gather at the Lincoln Memorial to demand voting rights — in the face of the ongoing Republican assault on fair representation — and economic justice.

The march is being organized around the 63rd anniversary of the original 1963 March, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Find out more about the event at MarchonWashington2026.com, where you can register to attend, sponsor a bus to the event, organize on behalf of a religious congregation, or partner with march organizers.

Vote Like Your Nation Depends on It

August 11 is a busy primary date, with elections in Alabama, Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Make your voice heard at the polls. Check your voting details at Vote411.org and make a plan to cast your ballot.