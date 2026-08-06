The Contrarian

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Laura Sythes Kuhn's avatar
Laura Sythes Kuhn
12h

Hi! I signed up last year to work my first election as an election inspector/poll worker, and I'm already signed up for this year. I take a vacation day from my day job to do it. It is a very long day (17 hrs in NYS, w/2 30 minute breaks). But, it is SOOOOO rewarding. If you can work it out, it really is a great experience.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
11h

I've done it before and there's no better way to understand what absolute horseshit Trump's whining about elections is. Elections ARE fair!

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