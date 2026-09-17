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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Thank you for all your advocacy work. As with any medication, hormones included there’s always a certain subset of people who are intolerant to certain medications and/or hormones. You’re correct about the black box warnings, they do not apply to everyone. I am all for these things as long as there’s not a medical reason to avoid them. I am hopeful that new candidates entering medical school these days will be trained on the benefits of translational medicine. That is applying a patient’s genetics to the suitably of certain therapeutics, but it’s largely a matter of the medical schools to train their students and to require a certain level of undergraduate education in genetics and molecular biology and real time clinical applications. As patients and physicians and academians we must insist on personalized medicine, but first a new generation of medical professionals must be properly trained to meet the demands of our rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

The government should not be in the business of promoting pseudoscientific modalities that are ineffective and or harmful. Thanks again for this piece.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Rick Scott? Rick Scott? What's his game?

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