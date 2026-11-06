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Robin Lawson's avatar
Robin Lawson
2h

Lest we not forget, however, Ann Richards, rest her hilarious soul.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

At just about every No Kings, I ordered Chicken Tacos 🌮 and always to go!

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