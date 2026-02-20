The Contrarian

Nick
Feb 20

I actually hope Paxton wins his primary. Even Texans are tired of the corruption. Paxton's winning his primary will provide a greater chance whoever wins the Democratic Primary will win the election. I hope the whole (with a "W") gerrymandering in Texas backfires on Greg Abbott. It would be hilarious if Texas lost more seats than the clowns thought they would gain through gerrymandering.

Arkansas Blue
Feb 20

An abysmal report on how corrupt all of politics are in Texas.

Just thinking of having an affair with this criminal makes me shudder, ewwwwwwww! Have these women LOOKED at him? He is so butt ugly.

