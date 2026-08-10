The Contrarian

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
2h

"The people at the top want this to be a contest of names because they know they’ll lose a contest of ideas."

God, I love Talarico. Sounds a lot like Obama. Taking the fight straight to the smug propagandists who for so long have been telling the American people that being a serf is all they deserve.

I'm going to have make another donation, even though I don't live in Texas.

Go get 'em. The people are ready for these truths.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
2h

Excellent! Thank you.

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