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Mark Pukey's avatar
Mark Pukey
5h

It sounds like an interesting dichotomy. But for myself, I don't think I could keep my mouth shut around some of the "antebellum apologists" long enough to conduct any sort of interview.

You can be proud of your past, and even celebrate the undeniable beauty that the (Rich, White) Antebellum South portrayed without denying the evils of slavery that made much of that beauty and grace possible.

Wear your hoop skirts, tour the mansions and celebrate the chivalry of the period, but don't deny that the same rich, white guy that was willing to duel to the death for Miss Daisy's honor was also willing to whip his slave to death for dropping a cup of tea on the floor. And willing to sell that slave's children into slavery away from his wife, who he was "breeding" so he could make better slaves to sell. You did not get the pretty part without the ugly part paying the bills.

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Cynthia Phillips's avatar
Cynthia Phillips
3h

The Laura Plantation in Louisiana is a fascinating step back into a different kind of historical tour. It is a French sugar cane plantation but it does not sugar-coat slavery in the least. In fact, quite the opposite. It is a moving experience. I'm not sure why people are so fascinated with the Gone with the Wind disneyfication of these old plantations. There is no reason to perpetuate a lie.

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