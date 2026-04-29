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Why SCOTUS' Callais Decision is a Gigantic Step Back for Fair Voting Rights
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Why SCOTUS' Callais Decision is a Gigantic Step Back for Fair Voting Rights

Leah Litman and Katie Phang discuss the ramifications from the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling
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The Contrarian, Katie Phang, Leah Litman, and 2 others
Apr 29, 2026

The Supreme Court essentially nullified the last remaining provision of the Voting Rights Act in a 6-3 decision. The ruling in the case of Louisiana v. Callais opens the door to racially-motivated gerrymandering at Jim Crow levels, and overturns one of the biggest landmark civil rights laws in U.S. history.

Leah Litman is a professor of law at the University of Michigan, she’s also cohost of the Strict Scrutiny podcast. She spoke with Contrarian contributor Katie Phang about the ramifications of the Callais decision and why this was a gigantic step back for fair voting rights.

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