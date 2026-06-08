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Debbie Rakestraw's avatar
Debbie Rakestraw
23m

While I agree with your analysis in this article, I don't let Bondi off that easily. She could have overruled him at any point or taken back decision-making authority at any time. And she was not under oath when she threw him under the bus. Don't mistake these comments as being supportive of Blanche in any way - he is a sniveling bootlicker willing to do ANYTHING to be AG.

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Kate Weeks's avatar
Kate Weeks
34m

How is he even still a lawyer??? He should be disbarred 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

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