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Woody Halsey's avatar
Woody Halsey
3h

Thanks, Jen, for this excellent summary. Blanche of course deserves to live out his days in ignominy. But what equally awful excuse for a lawyer will Trump nominate to replace him?

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Alan Greenstein's avatar
Alan Greenstein
3h

"Let’s hope that a lawyer who is this undisciplined, untrustworthy, and unethical does not get the AG job."

Blanche should not even be a lawyer. He must be disbarred at a minimum.

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