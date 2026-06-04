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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

The weakening of oversight laws s not only the republicons' fault. Over the years, time and again, there were way too many Democrats who voted with republicons to take down necessary guard rails. The orange dumpster is now taking full advantage of what these Democratic traitors have been enabling him to do. They must have done some pretty good collecting of funds over the years.

The only concrete example I can think of right now, was Biden's vote for banks to raise interest on credit cards above 18%, which had been the rate in effect for decades. Some banks are now charging over 30% from what I read. Don't get me wrong, I thought Biden was a decent president, but that vote was plain wrong, just like his vote for Clarence Thomas. Thaat's two major things he screwed up royally, along with naming Merrick Garland his AG.

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