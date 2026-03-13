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hcmBoston's avatar
hcmBoston
31m

Thank you for this, though some of us (particularly those who are Jewish or Japanese and who carry their history through generations) have been very aware of this. Communities are fighting back but, what we really need to do it to pressure the GOP to stop funding all of this. That's a huge task. The damage we are causing, both to ourselves and to the rest of the world, because of the actions of this administration is terrifying. I wake up with a knot in my stomach every single day.

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Joanne M Guild's avatar
Joanne M Guild
33m

Feb. 17th - From ML - "Morning Briefing: An aerial image of the North Lake Processing Center in Baldwin, Mich. is the largest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in the Midwest. With 1,800 beds, it's owned and operated by GEO Group, a private prison company that landed a federal contract to reopen the former prison in 2025. It's the only for-profit, private immigration detention center in Michigan. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

A private prison company that operates the largest immigration detention center in Michigan saw its profits climb, even as stocks tumbled, under President Donald Trump’s effort to detain and deport millions of immigrants.

GEO Group reported $254 million in profits – up from nearly $32 million in 2024 – after it secured new federal contracts and opened four new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, detention facilities throughout the country.

Yet, the company’s stock prices slumped by roughly 13% on Thursday, Feb. 12 as it fell short of forecasts and its leadership changed.

Despite the mixed financial picture, GEO Group CEO George Zoley told investors during a Thursday call that its new contracts could bring in $520 million a year, marking the “largest amount of new business we have won in a single year.”"

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