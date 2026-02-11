Is Trump Losing Rural America?

Trump’s policies seem to have done nothing but negatively impact the people that voted him into power—especially in rural America. From farmers in Iowa to small business owners, people across the nation are feeling the effects of the Trump administration’s broken promises and inaction. In response, a growing number of Democratic candidates across traditionally Republican held areas are running for election.

Jess Piper, Executive Director of Blue Missouri, joins Jen to give us an update on the growing blue wave forming in the South and the Midwest. The pair also discuss the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) pushback against Trump’s claim that Alex Pretti’s murder was justified because he was carrying a gun, and how Democrats need to run for office in uncontested districts.

Jess Piper is the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, a grassroots fundraising organization that supports Democratic nominees for Missouri state legislature. In 2022, Jess ran for State Representative in HD1 in Northwest Missouri. She speaks at events regularly and also hosts a weekly podcast called “Dirt Road Democrat”. Make sure to follow Jess on her own Substack The View from Rural Missouri.