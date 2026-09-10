The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen KC's avatar
Ellen KC
1h

Our NH Bridge Brigade has been out just about every week since April 2025 on an overpass with our large large signs …. Winter cold/wind and summer heat. Now that’s a record. We are out reminding vote vote vote and other such messages

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jacob Graves's avatar
Jacob Graves
1h

Of course! I have lived like that for decades both successfully and meaningfully.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture