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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

All great points, Carron.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Colin is a true tragic hero. He paid a very high price for his public stance, but I am convinced the impact would have been much less if the orange jesus hadn't been a presidential candidate/president at the time.

I continue to wish him and his family all the best and much success in the future. In spite of all the bigots in the NFL and the fascist party.

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