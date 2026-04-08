The Contrarian

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
2h

Very insightful read. Thanks!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Trump should face war crimes and not just over Iran but Venezuela too.

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