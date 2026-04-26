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Susan Fernbach's avatar
Susan Fernbach
3hEdited

From BlueSky: a Fox News poll showed that approximately 70% of responders thought the shooting was staged. 🤔

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Ellen Hornstein's avatar
Ellen Hornstein
3h

Do not attend the next one. Do not legitimize the regime.

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