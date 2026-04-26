April Ryan and Norman Eisen were at the WHCD when shots rang out. They give their account of what happened and discuss how they planned to protest before everything went awry.
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Special Sunday Report: The WHCD Shooting
Norm & April address their planned protest, Jen breaks down what we know, & more
Apr 26, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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