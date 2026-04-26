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Special Sunday Report: The WHCD Shooting

Norm & April address their planned protest, Jen breaks down what we know, & more
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, April Ryan, and Norman Eisen
Apr 26, 2026

April Ryan and Norman Eisen were at the WHCD when shots rang out. They give their account of what happened and discuss how they planned to protest before everything went awry.

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