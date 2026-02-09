Contrarian stalwarts Norm Eisen, Asha Rangappa, and Jen Rubin join Harry for a special episode filmed in front of a live audience at Princeton University. They begin with the cataclysmic fall of the Washington Post and what it shows about Trump's power to demolish even the most powerful civic institutions. From there, they turn to the deportation effort, which seems to be running itself into the ground, and Trump's latest noises about election interference. They end with some measured but forceful optimism for American democracy in 2026.
Live from Princeton: A Contrarian Quartet
The Contrarian, Harry Litman, Norman Eisen, and 2 others
Feb 09, 2026
Talking Feds
