The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
"Anyone Unhappy With Elon?"
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"Anyone Unhappy With Elon?"

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The Contrarian and Harry Litman

The Administration and congressional republicans continued to wreak havoc with the federal workforce, international relations, limited executive power, and the constitution, not necessarily in that order. Tara Setmayer, Bob Shrum, and Jacob Weisberg join Harry on Talking Feds Substack to analyze the party-line House budget that seems DOA in the Senate; tension within the Executive Branch over Elon Musk; growing popular opposition to the Administration and especially to Musk’s untethered and unaccounted role; and more.

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