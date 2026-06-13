Live From The Kennedy Center as Removal of Trump Name Begins

In a lawsuit won two weeks ago by Norm Eisen and his colleagues on behalf of Representative Joyce Beatty —thanks to your support, Contrarians!—Trump was ordered to take his name off of the Kennedy Center building by midnight on Friday, June 12.

After a long day of weather delays and the administration’s attempts to further delay justice and get an emergency stay on the order, which was denied, the crews finally got to work. As the midnight deadline approached, the defendants requested a 12-hour extension to complete the work.

We were on the ground live for all of it, including a live interview with Representative Beatty, and will not stop fighting for American democracy.

We plan to return Saturday with continued coverage of this removal, to highlight this victory against this corrupt regime, and to be with you all in this historic moment, Contrarians.