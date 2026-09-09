The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Walters's avatar
Gary Walters
1h

The Republican Titanic is finally taking on water after colliding with the Trump iceberg. The GOP "spectacle" in Dallas is the equivalent of the Titanic band playing as the ship is going down. If it was so damned infuriating to listen to that stupid pathetic orange fool it would be fun to watch the disaster while eating popcorn. Hopefully this sinking ship takes down so many GOP candidates that it makes the Titanic losses seem small. Here in central Pennsylvania, it is nearly impossible to find anything referring to Trump so thankfully it seems that the liar is finally having the chickens come home to roost.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

Trump is under water even in Alabama.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture