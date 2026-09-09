A national loss. After unceasing, specious attacks on the Smithsonian, Lonnie G. Bunch III announced he would step down as secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, although he denied that Donald Trump’s assault on the institution he improved immeasurably was the cause. For Bunch, a national treasure and leading public intellectual, the magnificent National Museum of African American History and Culture he created will long outlive Trump and his band of ignorant, racist history defilers. Do yourself a favor and pick up his fascinating book on development of the museum, A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama, and Trump.

Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie G. Bunch III delivers remarks during the Smithsonian’s July 1 National Air and Space Museum rededication ceremony in Washington. (Keegan Barber/NASA)

Missouri map mayhem. Even Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh agreed Tuesday with the Missouri Supreme Court’s unanimous decision blocking a MAGA-redistricted map until voters could have their say via a ballot referendum (i.e., the old map should prevail). Then, however, a Trump-appointed district court judge leapt into the fray, declaring federal law required (!) the Republican map go into effect. The incoherent opinion ignored the state Supreme Court ruling and concocted an equal protection argument that made Bush v. Gore seem soundly reasoned. Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court issued an order for the Republican secretary of state behind the redistricting antics to show cause why he should not be held in contempt (!) for instructing state officials to ignore the state high court’s ruling. In other words, MAGA’s lawlessness and its desperation to rig the election to cling to power have created chaos. Appeals to the Eighth Circuit and/or back to the U.S. Supreme Court will try to untangle the mess.

The Republican Convention Faceplant. The Guardian reported on the Trump-palooza getting underway in Dallas: “The made-for-TV spectacle clashes directly with the two opening games of the American football season. A Politico website survey of more than 70 Republican candidates and members found 45 who either do not plan to go to Dallas or are still thinking about it.” Rants Speeches from pol-cratering Trump and pathetic keynote speakers (e.g., purveyor of quack medicine Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr.) and scant attendance from Republicans in competitive races tell you just how toxic Trump has become. Meanwhile, Republican candidates are trying to hide from him (e.g., California Rep. Young Kim, Politico reported, is scrambling to delete Trump references “from her campaign as she tries to woo moderate voters.”) Good luck with that!

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Follow the money, hold corrupt officials accountable. The Wall Street Journal reported on the greed and self-dealing at the Department of Homeland Security, specifically alleged offers by Corey Lewandowski to “sell government services for personal gain.” An internal investigation is looking at “improprieties in the contracting process, including any evidence of personal enrichment by top officials.” If Democrats win congressional control, they must make the results of the probe public, claw back any money paid, pursue criminal referrals if warranted, and find out who in the White House knew what was going on.

American politicians aren’t the only ones fed up with Israel. The refusal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government to rein in West Bank settlers has gotten so bad it earned a rebuke from even the Trump team. More seriously, the New York Times reported, “Britain announced significant trade restrictions on settlements in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and accused extremist settlers of perpetrating ‘ethnic cleansing of Palestinians,’ as it acted with Canada and France to toughen policies toward the Israeli government.” Anyone who doubts the severity of the problem should pay attention to Israelis, including military experts. Meanwhile, Netanyahu is under siege thanks to a report alleging he was specifically warned about the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Like his BFF Trump, Netanyahu is threatening to sue the news reporters.

Yes, Trump is nuts. He lied that we was carried away from the rubble the day after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Sadly, legacy media still refuses to call him insane or grill Republicans about their cult leader’s fitness.