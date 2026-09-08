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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
9h

Upholding the constitution & the rule of law? A novel concept for current SCOTUS. Expand the Supreme Court to restore the rule of law.

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10 replies
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
8h

Still waiting for motions to recuse on bias for Thomas and Alito.....

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