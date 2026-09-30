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Jillian Haeseler's avatar
Jillian Haeseler
2h

I want JB Pritzker to be our presidential candidate in 2028. He has courage, morals, and vision.

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Tess Trelz's avatar
Tess Trelz
2h

Thank you Governor! So very much appreciate your leadership on this existential crisis and on many other issues. Sure hope you make a run for Presidency in ‘28, with Mayor Pete as your VP! Now that would be an irresistible ticket!

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