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David Cavallo's avatar
David Cavallo
4h

What's so depressing is that truthful, factual articles like this one read like satirical articles from The Onion decades ago.

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Jertie's avatar
Jertie
4h

This is a depressing state of affairs. People voted to get this nut job in the primary. I'm a native Coloradoan and I am stunned that he even got this far.

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