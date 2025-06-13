The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Jun 14, 2025

I am so in awe of those very manly white men who have to wear masks to hide their masculinity in order to take down especially women and children.

(Yes, I am a very sarcastic person.)

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
Jun 13, 2025

Trump and Noem are behaving like children bent on a vengeance mission. Let's see them do the same in Little Rock, Dallas, Miami, Columbus, Mobile, or Kansas City.

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