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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1hEdited

These are all great suggestions, but I have my own by Eddie Van Halen. Dance The Night Away. It is all about personified democracy. When Alex and Eddie Van Halen arrived in Pasadena as children all they had was 50 bucks and a piano. As they grew older and became interested in other instruments and American rock music they experimented and the rest as they say is history!

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Gerry's avatar
Gerry
1h

Dolly is smiling down at us.

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